Amateur Radio Field Day This Weekend

Ham radio operators from the Okaw Valley Amateur Radio Club in Greenville will be participating in a national radio exercise this weekend.

One of WGEL’s summer interns, Danny Osborn, talked with club member John King about the event, but also about the club and what amateur radio – or ham radio – is all about.

King said the club is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. He said amateur radio is regulated by the federal government, which licenses each individual operator. King explained in a serious event that could result in a loss of internet or cell phone coverage, amateur radios can quickly provide a reliable communications network.

King told Danny the club will join many other groups around the country and Canada for Field Day. They’ll put up antennas Saturday morning and operate for 24 hours. He said the event shows the groups whether or not they could sustain operation for that duration. Everyone is invited to come see the event and you can even use a radio yourself and make a contact with the “Get On The Air” station.

Click below to hear more:

Again, the Field Day runs from 1 PM this Saturday, June 22, through 1 PM Sunday, June 23. For more information, you can go to OVARC.net.

You can also hear Danny’s full interview with John King below: