Appellate Court Upholds Convictions In Bond County Sex Case

In late 2021, Johnathon Mazur, age 40 of rural Pocahontas, was sentenced to what is believed to be the longest sentence ever issued in the county.

Following a jury trial, in which he was found guilty of four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and four counts of criminal sexual assault, Mazur was given 168 years in prison, and he must serve at least 85 percent of it.

The defendant filed an appeal with the Illinois Fifth District Appellate Court, and on Tuesday, that court affirmed the convictions.

In his appeal, Mazur contended his due process rights were violated because the jury was unable to hear the entirety of the testimony presented during his trial.

The Appellate Court ruled the defendant’s trial counsel. John Abel, was not ineffective. Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann was the prosecutor at the trial, which was conducted by Bond County Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer.

Charges against Mazur were filed in October of 2020. The victim was under 13 years of age when the crimes were committed.

At the sentencing, Judge Bauer told the defendant his actions have caused tremendous harm to a child which will possibly be life-long.