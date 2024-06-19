 Back To School Alliance Event August 9

The second annual Greenville Women’s Alliance Back To School Celebration will take place Friday, August 9 at Jaycee Park in Greenville.

It is a free event, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with students receiving backpacks and school supplies. There will also be food and activities for the youngsters.

Last year’s celebration was a big success, with 400 Bond County boys and girls served.

Because of that huge attendance, Women’s Alliance President Joellen Vohlken said parents are being asked to pre-register their students this time.

Vohlken said they’ll provide supplies for students in Mulberry Grove, Greenville, and Pocahontas. By registering in advance, organizers will be able to check classroom lists and determine what they need. Last year they served K-8 and this year they’re adding Pre-K. Pre-K students already have supplies provided, but this will allow those children to receive a backpack.

Once again, pre-register your children by July 9.

For more information go to the Greenville Women’s Alliance Facebook page or call Vohlken at 618-339-0834.