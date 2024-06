At the recent meeting of the Bond County Board, members approved the issuance of two liquor licenses.

They were obtained by The Family Vine, north of Greenville, and The Old Mill Bar & Grill, south of Greenville.

Three individuals were reappointed to the University of Illinois Bond County Extension Board.

They are Sue Backs, Jan Woker and Wes Pourchot. Their new terms are for one year.