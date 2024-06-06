Bond County Tax Bills Going Out

The Bond County tax bills will be in property owners hands soon.

Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp told WGEL the property tax bills will be mailed Friday, June 7.

Payment deadlines are July 25 for the first installment and September 25 for the second installment.

Treasurer Camp urges taxpayers to review their statements when they receive them, checking to make sure exemptions were correctly applied. Answers to other questions can be obtained by calling 664-0618 or going to “treasurer” at BondCountyIL.gov and hitting “real estate tax info.”

Taxes can be paid by mail, at the treasurer’s office and at all banks in Bond County. Follow the payment instructions coming with the bill.

There is also a drop box that can be used, in front of the Bond County Annex Building at 206 West Main Street in Greenville.

The 2024 tax statements are being mailed about four months earlier than in 2023.