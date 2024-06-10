Charged With Theft From Nursing Center

Teresa M. Witt of Hillsboro has been charged in Bond county Circuit Court with two counts of unlawful acquisition of a controlled substance.

The state alleges the crimes were committed March 1 at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

It’s alleged Witt, age 56, obtained hydrocodone by deception, in that she removed the controlled substance from the official medical store of the center for her own personal use.

Each count, both Class 4 felonies, lists a different amount allegedly taken.

Witt appeared in court June 3 and the court appointed Public Defender John Abel to be her attorney.