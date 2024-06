Annie L. Lawrence, age 42, of rural Smithboro, is charged in Bond County Circuit court with aggravated assault, a Class 4 felony.

The state alleges the incident occurred in Sorento on May 23.

The charge alleges the defendant operated a vehicle in a manner as to place a man in reasonable apprehension of being struck by the moving vehicle, in that she allegedly swerved the vehicle toward the man.

Lawrence is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.