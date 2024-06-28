Charges Of Disseminating Sexual Image

Two persons have been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with the charge of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images, a Class 4 felony.

The defendants are Samantha G.R. Maschino, age 30, of Highland, and Charles E. McPherson II, age 34, of Greenville.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on July 8.

The state alleges that on June 11 both defendants intentionally disseminated an image of a 28-year-old person, who is identifiable in the image, engaging in a sexual act, and they obtained the image under circumstances which a reasonable person would know it was to remain private and the victim had not consented to it.