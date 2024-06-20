City Holding Off On Plaza Work A Couple of Weeks

The City of Greenville is in the process of creating a plaza in the downtown area, north of the intersection of College Avenue and Second Street.

Greenville City Manager Jo Hollenkamp recently announced that for safety reasons, work has been delayed until after the Bond County Fourth Fest on July 5 and 6.

She addressed this at the last city council meeting. She said she’s aware the site is an eyesore. She pointed out that a contractor was supposed to put down top soil, which is now in piles on the ground, but did not. They will complete the work once the wall has been built near the Mario’s building.

However, the wall can’t be built until after the Fourth Fest. Hollenkamp said they’ve applied weed killer to the weeds on the lot and there will be a construction fence around the area during the Fourth Fest.

The council has approved the construction of a wall on the west side of Mario’s Pizza.