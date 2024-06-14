City Phase Two Safe Routes To School Meeting

The City of Greenville has received a phase two Safe Routes To School Grant from the state.

Phase one involved the pouring of new sidewalks in the east part of the city. It is nearly completed, and phase two will continue sidewalks in the same area. The grant is for $250,000.

The city is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, July 2 in the Municipal Building from 6 to 8 p.m. The purpose of the session is to discuss the location of the sidewalks.

According to city officials, sidewalks can be installed at the back of the street curb and be six feet wide, or they can be placed at the back of the right-of-way and be five feet wide. In places where the phase two sidewalk meets the phase one sidewalk, the city will match the existing sidewalk for continuity.

At this week’s Greenville City Council meeting, council members approved agreements for the Safe Routes To School Phase 2 project.

Both are with Milano and Grunloh Engineering to do design engineering for $27,801.

The other is for construction engineering at a cost of $20,850.