Clinton County Youth Demonstrate Project Mastery At 4-H Shows

The 4-H show season starts on June 29 with the Clinton County 4-H General Projects Show. This show, which includes projects from over 200 different categories, takes place at Breese District 12 starting at 9 a.m. The public is invited to come in and see the projects on display throughout the morning.

Throughout the project show, 4-H members will participate in conference judging. Conference judging allows youth to talk with experts in their project area and get feedback on their entries. Judges will award A, B, or C ribbons to each entry. They will also select State Fair Delegates, Alternate, Best of Show, and Inspire Awards. Youth selected for special awards can exhibit their projects at the Show of Champions in August. State Fair Delegates can also enter their projects in the State 4-H General Projects Show at the Illinois State Fair.

Live animal shows will be held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds as follows:

July 15

8 a.m. 4-H Dairy Show

3 p.m. 4-H Small Pets, Dogs/Cats (Show at the Extension Office in Breese)

July 16

6 p.m. 4-H Rabbit Show

4-H Poultry Show Judging times TBA (following rabbit show)

July 18

8:30 a.m. 4-H Swine Show

10 a.m. 4-H Beef Show

1 p.m. 4-H Goat Show

4-H Sheep Show will follow the goat show

2:30 p.m. Jr. Master Showmanship

3:30 p.m. Sr. Master Showmanship

All local 4-H Shows are open to the public and free to attend. For more information about Clinton County 4-H, please call the Clinton County Extension Office at 618-526-4551.