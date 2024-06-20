County Board Reallocates Funds For Bridge Project

The Bond County Board took action Tuesday night to use funds, allotted to the county dating back to fiscal 2021, for a bridge project.

Stacey Weiss, Bond County acting highway engineer, reported the money needs to be used by August 31 or the county risks losing it.

After speaking with an Illinois Department of Transportation representative, Weiss suggested the county board replace how it was going to fund a bridge project with the $110,630 available in the Township Bridge Fund.

County board members passed a motion to reallocate the money for the replacement of the Campground Trail bridge.

Weiss reported the county needs to do something about tractors used by the highway department to mow grass. One tractor is not usable.

After a discussion, it was agreed by board members to have Weiss seek prices on leasing tractors to get through this mowing season.

Weiss also reported the highway department is in need of two pickup trucks. She is looking for used ones.