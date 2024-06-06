County Board Sets Salaries For Newly Elected Officials

At its meeting Tuesday night, the Bond County Board set salaries for the county officials who will be elected in November.

The topic was discussed in May, and official action was approved on a 4-0 vote with Bernard Myers absent.

The board members agreed to make no changes in the pay for their positions, including board chairman.

The board then took action on the circuit clerk, supervisor of assessments and coroner salaries. Based on how past boards have addressed the matter, members approved an increase of $1,500 in each of the first two years of the four-year terms, and $750 per year for each of the last two years.

County Clerk Meg Sybert reported state law requires the county board take action on salaries before county offices are elected by voters.

The county board also approved the list of election judges for the November election. Sybert advised the list now goes to the circuit court. She is still able to fill open election judge positions that may occur between now and the election.

Michelle Merrifield was appointed to the Hazel Dell Cemetery Board.

Liquor licenses were approved for Copper Dock, Greenville Country Club, American Farm Heritage NFP, and Nuby’s Steakhouse.