DeMoulin Museum Hosting Car Show

The DeMoulin Museum in Greenville, IL is hosting its first car show later this year. Ed’s Classic will be open to cars and trucks that are Pre-World War II. The show is named for Ed DeMoulin, founder of DeMoulin Bros. & Co., and also the first car owner in Greenville history.

In May 1902, DeMoulin purchased a two-seat Oldsmobile for $700. It was said the maximum speed for the automobile was 25 miles per hour. The local newspapers reported that DeMoulin’s car often spooked horses, throwing the occupants from their buggies onto the streets of Greenville.

Ed’s Classic Car Show is Saturday, September 7 on the museum’s south lot with registration from 10 to 11 a.m. and special awards at 2 p.m. The show is being held in conjunction with Greenville’s Museum Day celebration. There is no entry fee but donations to the museum will be accepted. Spots are available on a first come/first serve basis and can be reserved by calling 618-322-2936 or emailing goatmuseum@gmail.com.

DeMoulin Museum curator John Goldsmith said, “We hope to attract a variety of vintage vehicles like the Model T, Model A, Packard, Stutz Bearcat, and Studebaker. We might be surprised to see what’s out there.”

A food stand will be available on the museum grounds.

The DeMoulin Museum, located 205 S. Prairie Street in Greenville, tells the story of DeMoulin Bros. & Co., its founders, employees, and unique products.