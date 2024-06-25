Extensive Music Lineup For Fourth Fest

The 2024 edition of the Bond County Fourth Fest is right around the corner.

The two-day event is set for Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 in downtown Greenville.

Once again, music will be featured throughout the event.

The Fourth Fest Committee is co-chaired by Randy Alderman and Alan Davis. Alderman said there will be two great nights of entertainment, starting Friday at 4:30 and ending at midnight on Saturday. The Great Lakes Navy Brass Band, the United States Air Force Band, and others will be performing.

Click below to learn more:

The music starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Alderman.

On Saturday, Jeff Chapman, country artist Cody Phillips, Shenandoah, and others will be playing.

Click below for more:

Fireworks will be shot off about 9:30 p.m. Saturday after Shenandoah.