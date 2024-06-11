Fit For Life Event Successful

The first BOCO Fit For Life event took place Saturday for four hours at the Thacker Insurance Service grounds and parking lot in Greenville.

Organizers were pleased with the attendance. The event was billed as a celebration of wellness with those of all ages able to be involved in activities.

The event started on time at 10 a.m., after the rain had stopped, according to Curt Thacker, who talked to WGEL’s Jeff Leidel. He said he was glad to see the rain end and once the bounce house was inflated, it drew people to the event.

Curt said people seemed appreciative of an event that gave kids something to do and that supported two important local organizations.

He said he hopes to do the event annually.

Contributions to the event benefited the Unit 2 School District’s Weekend Backpack Program and the Bond County Sheriff’s Department’s High-Risk Team.