Former Employee Pleads To Theft Of Housing Authority Money

A former Bond County Housing Authority employee has pleaded guilty in Bond County Circuit Court to theft of money from the agency.

Charlotte H.R. Smith, age 50, of rural Mulberry Grove, entered the negotiated plea last week to the Class 1 felony charge of theft, after waiving her right to a jury trial.

The charge alleged from January 10, 2023, through September 14, 2023, Smith took in excess of $10,000 in US currency and financial institution credit from the Bond County Housing Authority, and the theft was of government property.

The defendant was placed on probation for 48 months and was ordered by Judge Christopher Bauer to pay restitution of $15,227.51.

Smith was also assessed a fine of $500 and a probation fee of $25 per month. She was ordered to observe a curfew and be present in her residence with exceptions for medical emergencies and gainful employment that the probation officer has approved in advance.

Smith must also complete 30 hours of community service work.