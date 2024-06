A former Greenville resident was shot and killed on June 3 in St. Louis.

According to police, Dustin Breuer, age 39, who was living in St. Louis, was shot about 3:45 a.m. June 3, near the Benton Park West neighborhood in South St. Louis. St. Louis police continue to investigate the incident as no arrests have been announced.

Breuer was a graduate of Greenville High School and served in the United States Army.