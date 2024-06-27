Free Party At KPD Pool Friday

Returning to the Kingsbury Park District swimming pool this Friday night (June 28) is a free party, sponsored by The FNB Community Bank.

Park District Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry said the party is designed for families. The event will kick off with a luau. There will also be a meet-and-greet with the Wayfinder Princess. Following that will be a tidal wave competition.

Once again, the free pool party is Friday from 6 to 9 p.m.

Curry advised the district is working on another  Movie Night at Patriot’s Park later this summer. The first one last year was well attended.

 

