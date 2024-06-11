Fun Activities At The Bond County Health Department

The Bond County Health Department will host a fun filled afternoon on Wednesday, June 12, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM.

Everyone is invited and there will be many booths, offering services and educational activities, including free FIT test screenings, and handwashing tutorials. Purses will be available for purchase as a fundraiser.

Bring your kids for popsicles, birdhouse decorating, and coloring pages.

For anyone interested, there will be a chance to enter a scavenger hunt with multiple prizes, no purchase necessary.

For more information, call 664-1442.