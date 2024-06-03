Grand Levee in Vandalia June 15

The annual Vandalia Statehouse Grand Levee will be held June 15.

It is a celebration of the grand receptions held during the 1800s to honor government dignitaries and important visitors.

The event will feature activities and entertainment. It is free and open to the public.

Activities begin at 10 a.m. on the lawn of the Vandalia Statehouse. Period arts and crafts demonstrations will be presented.

Entertainment will include an Old Time Medicine Show, dulcimer music by Mike Anderson, a performance by Lincoln presenter Randy Duncan, and music by Chris Vallillo, a folk musician.

For a schedule of events, visit the Vandalia Statehouse Historic Site Facebook page or call 283-1161.

Grand Levee is sponsored by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Old Capitol Foundation and the Looking for Lincoln Heritage Coalition.