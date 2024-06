The Greenville Artist Guild’s Exhibition, “From Nature to Abstraction,” which deals with the bounty of the natural world that surrounds us, will be open in the Maves Art Center on Beaumont Ave. Fridays, July 5, and 12, from 4 to 8 PM, and Saturdays, July 6, and 13, from 10 AM to 4 PM.

There will be an opening reception on Friday, July 5, from 6 to 8 PM.

For artists, the call for submissions is open through Monday, June 24.

For more, visit TheGreenvilleArtistGuild.com or find them on Facebook.