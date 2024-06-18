Greenville City Council Approves Lease Renewals

The Greenville City Council took action at its recent meeting to approve lease agreements on three properties owned by the city.

A lease with Shimoji Coffee, on property along Harris Avenue, was ratified. The monthly fee is $300.

The city recently purchased the building at 219 North Second Street and 206 West Oak Street. It has two tenants and the council ratified leases under the terms of the former owner. The 219 North Second address is occupied by Affordable Termite and Pest Control, and monthly rent is $250, with the tenant paying all utilities.

It is a month-to-month lease.

Lost & Found Ministries occupies the 206 West Oak Street space. The lease is $500 per month with the tenant paying utilities. It is for one year and is renewable for an additional one year.

The council also ratified an emergency expenditure for a payloader piece of equipment.

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said it was hoped the old 1996 payloader would get through another fiscal year, but it became inoperable earlier this month. She reported it is a crucial piece of equipment needed for projects.

Hollenkamp advised the cost to repair the 28-year-old piece of equipment would have been more than it’s worth.

A new payloader was purchased from EJ Equipment of Troy for $168,985. It was in the city budget.