Greenville City Council Meeting Tuesday

The Greenville City Council will meet Tuesday, June 11 at 7 p.m. in the municipal building.

The agenda includes consideration of a TIF/Business District for Nelson Development Company to purchase the building at 101 North Third Street for a restaurant with outdoor seating.

The council will also consider an engineering agreement for phase two of the Safe Routes To Schools project, and an engineering agreement for improvements to Beaumont Avenue.

The consent agenda includes the proposed purchase of a tornado siren to be placed at Governor Bond Lake, leases on property owned by the city, ratification to bid out the demolition of the city-owned old Dollar General building at the intersection of Third and South streets, and the old Fusion Dance building on North Second Street.

The plans are to have a public parking lot at the old Dollar General site and use the other area as a food court for the downtown plaza.

Tuesday’s meeting can be seen on the City of Greenville’s Facebook page.