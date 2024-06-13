Greenville Council Shares & Receives Restaurant News

The Greenville City Council made and received all kinds of business news at its meeting Tuesday night.

The council unanimously approved a motion to proceed with a TIF/Business District agreement for Nelson Development Company in the amount of $156,000 in TIF funds.

The money will be used to assist in the purchase of the turret building at the intersection of Main and Third streets in downtown Greenville.

City Manager Jo Hollenkamp reported she has spoken to the owners of Tullaghan’s Irish Pub in Highland and they want to put an Irish Pub in the turret building. There is a sales agreement between Lisa and Jim Ulmer and Breck Nelson of Nelson Development Company, for the sale of the building to the company.

Nelson told the council the Tullaghan’s owners want to lease the property from him. In addition to inside dining, plans are to have about six tables for outside seating. To do this, the city would eliminate two-and-a half parking spaces along the building on Main Street.

Hollenkamp said the $156,000 will go to Nelson at the building sale closing. She noted the building itself is TIF eligible.

In another item, Nelson announced a lease has been signed for a new restaurant on the first floor of the SMART Center.

The owners and operators will be local residents Richard Rasler and Colin File. Nelson said the menu is being developed, but will include soups and salads, with breakfast, lunch and possibly dinner served.

Earlier this year, work was underway to convert the downtown Watson’s building into a restaurant/sports bar. Work has been shut down for a few months, but the council received an update at the meeting.

The project is still on. Tim O’Donnell said he realizes they are 111 days past due to open, but work will be resuming.

He advised financing has been secured, and work will occur to the inside and outside of the building at the same time. The first floor and basement will be used for the business with apartments on the upper floor.

O’Donnell said he is not prepared to predict an opening date.