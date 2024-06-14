Greenville FFA Honored At State Convention

Members of the Greenville FFA chapter attended the 96th annual Illinois State FFA Convention June 11-13 along with more than 5,000 other FFA members, advisors, and guests. With a 2024 theme of “United As One,” the three-day event annually recognizes achievements of Illinois FFA members, elects the major state officer team, and celebrates agriculture.

During the convention, the following awards were presented to the Greenville FFA chapter.

Illinois State FFA Degree: Kylie Doll, Declan Graber, Kolbie Tipsword, Bailey Unterbrink, and Aubrey Wall were conferred with State FFA Degrees by the Illinois Association for meeting all requirements including productive financial investments and earnings in a supervised agricultural experience and FFA participation, leadership, and academic excellence. The State FFA Degree is the highest achievement an FFA member can achieve in Illinois; less than 2% of members statewide earn this prestigious recognition.

American FFA Degree: Hailey Bohn was recognized for earning the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization. The 2024 American FFA Degrees will be officially conferred at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October and recognizes the most dedicated members in the country who demonstrated excellence with their supervised agricultural experience, provided outstanding leadership and community service, and earned scholastic achievement throughout their FFA career.

Foundation $13,000 Club Award: The chapter was recognized for coordinating a local campaign for the Illinois Foundation FFA which raised at least $13,000 – which was the second most of any chapter in the state. The chapter’s fundraising total was $13,106.83.

2023-2024 Section 19 President: Aubrey Wall was installed as the President of Illinois FFA’s Section 19.

The 25 newly installed Section Presidents are members of the 2024-2025 Illinois State Officer Team.

Students at the convention were greeted with activities including a career fair featuring colleges and agribusinesses and an opportunity to engage in the history of Illinois’ capital city. The sessions featured addresses by National FFA Western Region Vice President Emily Gossett of New Mexico and from each of the retiring major state officers.