The Greenville Fire Protection District responded to a total of 17 calls during the month of May.

Two of the calls were good intent, meaning citizens called in what they thought was a fire, which was determined to be safe. One was a smoke scare.

One call was a system malfunction and there were four system activations, or false alarms.

One call was for a vehicle fire, one was for a spill or leak, and one call was categorized as “other.”

Fire personnel assisted EMS crews six times last month.