Greenville Man Faces Three Felony Charges

Robert M. Pizzo, age 49, of Greenville, has been charged in Bond County Circuit Court with three felony charges.

They are aggravated battery of a peace officer, aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol, and driving while license revoked, enhanced offense.

The aggravated battery charge alleges that on May 3 Pizzo committed a battery to a Greenville policeman in that he kicked the officer in the arm.

The aggravated DUI case alleges the defendant operated a vehicle in Greenville while he was under the influence of alcohol, and after he had violated the DUI law on three prior occasions.

The driving while license revoked charge alleges Pizzo operated the vehicle on May 3 when his license was revoked, and at a time when he had been issued a restricted driving permit.

The state notes the permit required the defendant to only operate a motor vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock device, and it’s alleged Pizzo was driving a vehicle without one.

The Greenville man has pleaded not guilty to those charges, in addition to multiple traffic tickets. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for July 10.