Health Board Acts On Computer Purchase, Plans Employee Survey

In their recent meeting, the Bond County Board of Health approved the purchase of a new computer server for the health department. The current computer network system is currently connected through two servers, which are eight years old and no longer effectively processing the IT needs of the department. Plans are to continue utilizing one of the current servers within the health department in a scaled back capacity.

The Board did not hold a meeting in May, so financial information for April and May was presented. The cash balance for all four funds decreased in April by $18,923. This amount rebounded in May with an overall increase of $140,813 and bringing the current cash balance up to $1,745,210.

The Health Department will participate in the national Public Health Workforce Interests & Need Survey, which collects demographic data about the public health workforce and their perspectives on issues such as engagement and training needs. Beginning in September, the survey will be available for Bond County Health Department employees to complete. Results will be provided with national, state, and local level data points regarding strengths and gaps and in order to inform future investments in workforce development.

Following an Executive Session to review minutes from previous closed meetings, minutes from three meetings were approved for release with one set of minutes continuing to remain closed.