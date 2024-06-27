Holy Family Hospital Position Eliminated

Hospital Sisters Health System or HSHS recently restructured its senior leadership team across the Illinois and Wisconsin markets to become more integrated and focus on HSHS’s strategic and operational priorities, systemwide and in its core markets.

HSHS released a statement, that within this new model, Holy Family Hospital in Greenville now has a chief administrative officer (COA) who leads local operations, including nursing. Teresa Cornelius was named CAO for Holy Family and she is also in that position at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Highland.

Cornelius has been with HSHS since 2006 and has extensive experience as a nurse executive, most recently serving as chief operating officer at St. Joseph’s in Highland.

The statement said that as a result of the leadership restructuring, the Holy Family Hospital position of president and CEO was eliminated. HSHS stated “We deeply appreciate the service Kelly Sager provided to the HSHS organization and the Greenville Community during her tenure.”

Sager was president and CEO at Holy Family Hospital the past five years, beginning the job in March of 2019.

Cornelius, as chief administrative officer, also has the leadership support of HSHS Illinois market leaders, including Chris Klay, market president; Michael Janis, market chief operating officer, and Regina Peterson, market chief nursing officer.

The HSHS Southern Illinois Market includes hospitals in Greenville, Highland, Breese, and O’Fallon.