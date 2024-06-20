HSHS Medical Group Now Scheduling School & Sports Physicals

HSHS Medical Group offices are now scheduling school and sports physicals for children 18 years old or younger. If your child needs a physical this year, schedule an appointment well before the sports season or school year starts.

School physicals, or annual well-child visits, are when your physician or provider tracks your child’s growth and development, performs screenings, and takes preventive measures by giving your child age-appropriate immunizations. Your physician is ready to partner with you and answer any questions you have about your child’s health.

If your child plays sports, you’re likely required to submit a medical eligibility form signed by a physician or provider. During a sports physical, your physician or provider will review your child’s complete health history, perform an orthopedic screening, examine the heart and lungs, and make sure the student is at his or her best to compete.

Call your local family medicine physician or pediatrician’s office to schedule your appointment. School and sports physicals are available at select HSHS Medical Group walk-in locations for a $20 flat fee (cost excludes vaccinations). View a complete list of locations at hshs.org/medical-group/school-and-sports-physicals.