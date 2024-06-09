HSHS Wraps Up “I Have a Dream” Speaker Series Leading Up To Juneteenth

Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) will reflect on the virtual speaker series entitled “I Have a Dream…” with a panel discussion. During the culminating program of the “Healing Southern Illinois: Revealing and Embodying Racial Healing for All People” project, the panel will discuss the degree to which Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech has been realized today and what is critical to include in a Juneteenth speech today.

On Friday, June 14 from noon to 1 p.m., Elaine Hardy, PhD, RN, Dean of Academic Affairs at St. John’s College; Camille Rodriquez, HSHS System Director of Advocacy; and Nikki Edwards, HSHS System Manager of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion will participate in the “I Have a Dream…” series finale panel discussion. This event is virtual, free of charge and open to the public. More information can be found at stjoebreese.com/events.

Healing Illinois is an initiative led by the Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) and the Field Foundation of Illinois. Statewide, 184 recipients have received $4.5 million in funding for the community-based activities to advance racial healing. In Southern Illinois, this grant is awarded by the Southern Illinois Community Foundation.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese and its HSHS affiliated hospitals, including HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland, HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, have worked together to foster this dialogue that began during Black History Month and has continued monthly through June.