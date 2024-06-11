Idler Lane Repairs Wednesday & Thursday

A portion of Idler Lane and all of Junior High Drive will be closed as City of Greenville Public Works crews will be working on Wednesday and Thursday to repair a portion of Idler Lane which will require for residents to plan for alternative travel routes.

On Wednesday, June 12, Idler Lane, from between Junior High Drive and Chicago Street, Idler Lane will be limited to one-lane of travel. The road will be one lane from 7 a.m. To 3:30 p.m.

On Thursday, June 13, Idler Lane from Illinois Route 140 to the north side of Chicago Street, and all of Junior High Drive, from Idler Lane to Dewey Street, will be closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.