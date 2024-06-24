Independence Day Weekend At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project is preparing for a fun and safe weekend celebrating Independence Day at Carlyle Lake. Family oriented activities will be taking place throughout the weekend; all activities are free and open to the public.

The highlight of the weekend will be the Fireworks Spectacular on Saturday, June 29. The fireworks display will be shot from Point 1 at dusk. Viewing of the fireworks can be best seen from the Carlyle Lake Main Dam, Dam West Recreation Area, Dam West Boat Ramp, Dam East Boat Ramp, Dam East South Shore (Point 18), or from the water.

The Dam West Recreation Area will serve as the main location for live music, family-friendly activities, and vendors. Fireworks Spectacular is hosted by the Carlyle Lake Fireworks Committee and the City of Carlyle. This event is made possible by funds raised by the Haunted Trail, donations from local corporate sponsors, and donations collected the evening of the event.

In addition to Fireworks Spectacular, interactive educational programs will be offered on Friday evening and beach activities will take place on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. A sunset tour of the Carlyle Lake Dam will take place on Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. as part of the Leisure at the Lake Summer Series.

Friday, June 28:

7:00 p.m. Sunset Dam Tour

8:00 p.m. Cattail Cove Amphitheater, Coles Creek Campground–Cheese got the Mouse

8:00 p.m. Brewster Creek Amphitheater, Boulder Campground– Feelin’ Froggy

Saturday, June 29:

1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Beach Games & Bobber Appearance at Dam West Beach

1:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Dam Jam at Shelter #2 in Dam West Recreation Area

1:00 p.m. – The Jump Starts

2:30 p.m. – Knoisemaker & The Silent Partners

4:30 p.m. – Repeat Offenders

6:00 p.m. – Rollin’ Dirty

7:30 p.m. – Roaming Home

Dusk – Fireworks shot off at Point 1

Sunday, June 30:

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Water safety at Carlyle Lake beaches

In the case of severe weather on Saturday, June 29, the fireworks show will be moved to Sunday, June 30.

Dam West, Coles Creek, and Boulder Campgrounds are open. Reservations can be made by calling R1S (Recreation One Stop) at 1-877-444-6777 or online at www.recreation.gov. Dam West Campground has first come, first serve sites along with reservable sites. McNair-Dam East Campground is open with sites available through reservation which include a same day reservable option. Eldon Hazlet State Park is also open and has sites available on a first-come, first-serve basis or online.

The Carlyle Lake Visitor Center is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Visitor Center provides educational exhibits, literature, and in-person communication with an attendant to help plan your stay at Carlyle Lake.

Life jacket loaner stations are available at Keyesport, Dam West, McNair, and Coles Creek beaches and boat ramps. Visitors are encouraged to borrow a life jacket from a station to use while recreating and return the life jacket to a station once done.

For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484, email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil, or visit the official Carlyle Lake Project Facebook page @carlylelake.