Insurance, Concession Stand Topics For Unit One Board

At the June meeting of the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education, insurance policies were renewed at a higher price and the board looked at bids for a new outdoor concession stand.

The board reviewed policy costs for workers compensation, property, casualty, and liability insurance, as received by Bushue Human Resources, the firm the district hires to oversee insurance.

A motion was approved to renew those policies at a cost of $67,854, an increase of about $6,700 from this past year. Unit 1 Superintendent Casie (KC) Bowman reported she was told by a Bushue representative the raise is due to an increase in property value and the current economic conditions.

Plans to construct a new outdoor concession stand at the school have been placed on hold.

Board members were not pleased with the multiple bids, which ranged from $316,000 to nearly $507,000. They decided to table the matter.

The limits on the district credit cards for administrators were increased by the board.

For the superintendent, the card limit was increased to $8,000. Bowman said this will allow the card to be used for large expenses such as the state board conference in Chicago and senior trip expenses.

The credit cards limits for Junior High/High School Principal Adam Haston and Elementary School Principal Rick Allen were increased from $2,000 to $3,000.

The superintendent told the board the district’s accountant has voiced concerns about the use of personal credit cards for district expenses.

In other action, the board amended the 2023-24 budget. Superintendent Bowman advised the transportation fund continues to wait for state payments, but the rest of the budget looks very good.