Interest In Solar Farms In Bond County

During Tuesday night’s Bond County Board meeting, Brad Criner, the county’s zoning administrator, presented his monthly report which included a couple of items about solar farms.

Criner advised he has received one application for a solar farm permit and another company plans to also file for a permit. If approved, the solar farms would be located off Illinois Rt. 127, north of Greenville. Criner believes both would be less than 40 acres in size.

The application submitted is from Sol Source Power of Pennsylvania. Criner said he has also been contacted by Summit Ridge Energy of New York about the company’s plans to submit an application for a solar farm permit.

He told WGEL public hearings will have to be held on each application.

The zoning administrator also advised the county board that the Zoning Board of Appeals met recently and approved a request from Southwestern Electric Cooperative.

Southwestern Electric wants to build an electric substation near Mulberry Grove, off Illinois Rt. 140.

The Zoning Board’s action is a recommendation to the county board to approve a special use permit for the project. Since the matter was not on the county board’s agenda Tuesday night, it could not vote on the permit.