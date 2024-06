Michael T. Lyons IV, age 31 of Irving, was in Bond County Circuit Court on May 23 and admitted to violation of an order of probation.

He was resentenced to 44 days of incarceration.

Lyons had previously pleaded guilty to driving while license revoked and leaving the scene of an accident, which occurred September 7, 2022.

On June 21, 2023, he was given a 24-month order of probation then on December 6, 2023, a petition to revoke probation was filed in court.