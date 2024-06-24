June Is National Dairy Month

June is observed every year in the United States as Dairy Month.

Kelsey Bentlage, nutrition educator with the St. Louis District Dairy Council, made her Dairy Month visit to WGEL recently.

Dairy Month has been commemorated in June since 1937, according to Kelsey. She said June was selected because the weather was nice and the cows were in the pasture.

The Summer Olympics are being held in France this year, and Kelsey made a connection between dairy and athletes. She said milk and dairy foods are nutrient-dense options that can be beneficial to athletes. She specifically noted that chocolate milk is the perfect recovery beverage, with a balance of carb, proteins, and fats, plus electrolytes and vitamins.

How does Kelsey suggest you celebrate Dairy Month? She said you could try a new dairy food or a new recipe that incorporates dairy. She said around here we have a lot of opportunities to go out and see dairy farms in action.

To learn more about dairy and dairy month, go online to STLDairyCouncil.org.

The site also has a new recipe each month of the year and June’s is homemade chocolate milk pudding.