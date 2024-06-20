KC Has Record Numbers In KC Now Program

This past school term was a record year for the Kaskaskia College KC Now program.

It allows high school students to take college courses, in person with college students, while they are still in high school.

In 2023-2024, nine area schools participated in the program with a record total of 48 students enrolled. The program is different than dual credit, according to Kelsey Tate from KC.

Dual credit is a class offered by the high school where students take the course at their high school. They receive credit, but it’s done in a high school environment, and students can only take what’s offered by their school.

KC Now, which was created in 2020, is a dual enrollment program in which high school students take classes on the KC main campus, with some courses offered at other KC locations. KC Now participants have a wider variety of classes they can take on campus.

The program’s students also experience cost savings, 50 percent off the normal cost of tuition and mandatory fees for each class.

The 48 students this past year obtained over 360 credit hours and 111 class seats from courses in trade, to childcare, to nursing assistant to general education courses.

Schools participating this past year were Wesclin, Mater Dei, Breese Central, Carlyle, Patoka, Sandoval, Odin, Nashville and Christ Our Rock Lutheran.

Bond County Unit 2 high school will be participating in KC Now soon.