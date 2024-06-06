KC Summer Program For Kids

With the school year winding down and summer about to begin, Kaskaskia College wants to create the next generation of college students with its Kids in College at Kaskaskia (KICK) program. Designed for children from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, the KICK program offers a variety of classes over the summer across KC’s main campus and education centers.

Classes will be offered at the Centralia Crisp Technology Center and the Greenville, Nashville, Salem, Trenton, and Vandalia Education Centers. The classes cover a wide range of disciplines that include fun, interactive lessons and vary in cost, including some free courses. Students who attend KICK classes will be registered in the KC system and will get familiar with how Kaskaskia College operates. Students have gone on from the KICK program to graduate from KC.

“We try to create an environment where our KICK students feel ownership of their college experience,” said Cydney Richardson, the KC Coordinator of Workforce Development and Community Education. “It’s incredibly fulfilling for me to witness one of our KICK kids crossing the stage at graduation. It’s exciting to see them progress through the years from their first time in a kids class through graduation. Our objective is to ensure they feel a sense of belonging and comfort here. This college is already their home; there’s nothing intimidating about it.”

There are multiple exciting, creative classes being offered like multiple different Lego classes, including Exploring Galaxies Far Far Away with Lego Bricks and Lego Robotics. Dungeons & Dragons, Learn Japanese, Be a Magician and Wild Science are just a few more of the immersive classes being offered.

“This is a fun and educational experience, offering kids a chance to socialize with peers they wouldn’t typically encounter,” said Richardson. “We welcome students from various schools, so they won’t necessarily be in class with kids from their everyday routines. This program empowers them to explore independently while into timely topics and engaging activities.”

Thanks to generous donations from several community organizations, Kaskaskia College will offer classes at the Vandalia Education Center at no cost. Students will also be given either a science lab kit or an art kit to continue their learning journey beyond the classroom. The three classes in Vandalia are Kids in the Lab, Drawing for Kids and Painting for Kids. To register for all classes at locations, click here.