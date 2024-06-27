Kirkham Recognized For 12 Years Of Service To Health Board

In their most recent regular meeting, the Bond County Board of Health recognized retiring board member Jo Kirkham for her 12 years of service. Her fourth three-year term will end on June 30 and she will not seek reappointment.

During her tenure, Kirkham served as Vice Chairperson and Chair of the Board’s Personnel Committee.

A plaque of appreciation was presented to Jo thanking her for her dedication and selfless leadership.

Other Board members with terms expiring June 30 include Rebecca Nehrt, Dr. Tracy Hall, and Anna Oestreich. All three have indicated their willingness to continue serving. Their names will be forwarded to the Bond County Board for consideration of reappointment.

Board of Health President Dr. Matt McCullough indicated an Ad Hoc Committee consisting of current Board of Health members will be formed to identify a candidate to fill the one vacancy.