KPD Art Workshop In July

The Kingsbury Park District is sponsoring a youth art workshop July 22 through July 26 and registration is now underway.

KPD Recreation Programmer Kayla Curry said there will be two sessions. The first is for 6 to 9 year old from 1 to 1:45 PM. The session for those 10 to 13 is from 2 to 3 PM. The workshops will be held at the KPD office on City Rt. 40.

Curry said the cost is $50 for in-district residents and $55 for out-of-district residents. Registration can be done online and must be completed by July 11. The kids will have five days of different art projects.

Once again, the registration deadline is July 11. It can be accomplished at KingsburyParkDistrict.com.