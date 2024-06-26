Large Crowd For City Wakesurfing Meeting

It was standing room only Monday night at the Greenville Municipal Building as the city Lake Committee held a session regarding wakesurfing on Governor Bond Lake.

The current city ordinance bans the activity, however, at least since 2018, the rules given to those obtaining boat permits did not include that, apparently being unintentionally omitted. City Manager Jo Hollenkamp said the ordinance passed in 2006 is still in effect. It prohibits the use of any craft using a mechanical device to create additional wake action, including, but not limited to, bladders, ballasts, fat sacks and tabs.

The topic arose when the city was contacted that the rules were being violated. Hollenkamp said they have never been enforced and no tickets have been issued.

Lake users spoke for and against the ban.

Originally proposed to go two hours, the meeting went almost three hours. In the end, the Lake Committee members passed a motion to move forward in developing rules for wake enhancing devices. They would then be recommended to the city council for consideration.

The city manager told WGEL the motion allows the committee, if it desires, to recommend doing away with the ban and replacing it with rules allowing the devices under certain conditions.