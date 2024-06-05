Library Hosts Muny Band Concert w/Dessert Fundraiser Thursday

Visit the Greenville Public Library Thursday for some desserts, drinks and music.

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL the Muny Band will have a concert on the library lawn at 7 PM. Friends of the Greenville Public Library will have brownies and ice cream for sale starting at 6 PM. You’re invited into the library, too. Be sure to bring your lawn chair for the concert!

The sale of brownies and ice cream, and serving of free lemonade and water begins at 6 p.m., with the concert getting underway at 7 p.m. The ice cream is donated by Marcoot Jersey Creamery.

The library is located at 414 West Main Street.