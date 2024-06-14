Lincoln Land Leathernecks Donate To Whispering Pines

On Saturday, June 8, Marines of The Lincoln Land Leathernecks Detachment 1174 of Greenville presented a check and certificate to Whispering Pines of Clinton County for their efforts to restore and upgrade the old Carlyle Boy Scout Camp just south of Carlyle.

The check was presented by Detachment Commandant Dan Betts and the presentation was attended by Detachment Marines including the Department of IL Commandant Ron Burns, Sr., and Department of IL Sr. Vice Commandant Robert Weber.

Detachment membership spans 5 local counties and the group donates money collected from fundraisers throughout the year to local community support groups.

Accepting the check was Bob Zahn, Executive Director of Whispering Pines.

The campground is being renovated and upgraded with new facilities as donations are gathered. The grounds include trails, a lake for swimming and fishing, and picnic/camping facilities for general use.