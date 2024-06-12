Lucia Becomes Greenville Sergeant

Greenville’s police department has a new sergeant. She is Katelyn Lucia, who has been with department a few years.

Katelyn replaces Bryan Waugh, who is the new Greenville chief of police.

Katelyn received a criminal justice degree at SIU Edwardsville in 2018, then became a part-time police officer with the Greenville department and was appointed to a full-time officer position in April of 2020.

She is the second woman to be a sergeant on the Greenville Police Department.

Lucia was sworn in on the same day as new Greenville Police Chief Bryan Waugh
