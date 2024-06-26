More On Fourth Fest Attractions

The Bond County Fourth Fest is July 5 and 6 in downtown Greenville.

In addition to free music, Fourth Fest features other activities, such as a carnival.

Fourth Fest Co-Chairman Randy Alderman provides details.

There will be a carnival, farmers market, performances, and an art show! There will be other places to eat besides the great restaurants such as food trucks and an adult beverage refreshment tent from the Knights of Columbus. There will be a fireworks display and another performance right after.

The Muny Band concert at the United Methodist Church starts at 5 p.m. July 6.