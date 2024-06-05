Motorcycle Accident In Smithboro

A motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon in Smithboro injured a Glen Carbon man.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department investigated the incident, which occurred about 4:20 p.m. William Gillott, age 63, was driving the vehicle north on Main Street near Illinois Rt. 140.

The driver told a deputy he was planning to make a turn, but when he missed it, he quickly applied the brakes, which caused the motorcycle to skid and roll over throwing Gillott from the vehicle.

He was transported by Rural Med Ambulance to HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville for treatment of injuries.