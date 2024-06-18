Mulberry Grove Structure Fire Monday

The Mulberry Grove Fire Protection District was paged to a report of a structure fire on IL Rt. 140, west of Mulberry Grove, Monday around 9:30 AM. Automatic mutual aid was provided by the Greenville and Keyesport Fire Departments. Bond County Sheriff’s deputies and RuralMed EMS also reported to the scene.

The structure was a single story home with an attached garage and tool room.

The garage and tool room were fully involved with flames extending into the living area. A pickup truck was also involved in the fire.

The garage and tool room were complete losses, and the living area received extensive fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown but fire personnel said it likely started in the garage.

Additional mutual aid was provided by the Smithboro, Shoal Creek, Filmore, Vandalia and Highland-Pierron Fire Protection Districts. The Pocahontas-Old Ripley and New Douglas departments were on stand-by.

Additional manpower was required due to the high temperatures, allowing crews to work in shorter shifts. Approximately 30 firefighters were on scene across four hours with one minor heat injury reported.