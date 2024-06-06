Multiple Charges Against Greenville Woman

Jessicae R. Burnett, age 33 of Greenville faces multiple criminal charges in Bond County.

They include two cases of methamphetamine possession, possession of a weapon by a felon, and theft, enhanced offense.

The weapons charge alleges Burnett possessed a stun gun after she had previously been convicted of a felony in Bond County.

The theft charge alleges that on May 27 the defendant took unauthorized control of a tip jar at Kahuna’s Burgers in Greenville, after she had previously been sentenced on a retail theft charge in Bond County.

Burnett is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

She waived her right to a preliminary hearing in court and pleaded not guilty to the charges. A trial is set for July 22.